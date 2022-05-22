Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $209.35

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $209.35 and last traded at $210.77, with a volume of 377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $212.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.76%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $233,699.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $567,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 4.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 93.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

