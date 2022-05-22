Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,844,280 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 305,306 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.0% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Microsoft worth $4,977,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $252.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $243.00 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

