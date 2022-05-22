Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,134 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.3% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $243.00 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

