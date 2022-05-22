Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lessened by Aufman Associates Inc

Aufman Associates Inc lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,958 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.7% of Aufman Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after purchasing an additional 206,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,028,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $243.00 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

