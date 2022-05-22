Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Increased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,331 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.1% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $144,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $243.00 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

