Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Boosted by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 991,111 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $333,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after buying an additional 206,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,028,420,000 after buying an additional 1,320,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $243.00 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

