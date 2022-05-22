Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lessened by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,343 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.2% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $113,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after buying an additional 206,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,028,420,000 after buying an additional 1,320,202 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $252.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $243.00 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

