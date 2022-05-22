Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Trading 5.8% Higher

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.10 and last traded at $63.04. 2,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 861,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.61.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRTX shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.42.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average is $106.13.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 188,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 29,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period.
About Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.