Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Trading 5.8% Higher

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.10 and last traded at $63.04. 2,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 861,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.61.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRTX shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average is $106.13.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 188,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 29,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

