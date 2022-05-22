Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,013 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Mohawk Industries worth $12,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In related news, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

NYSE MHK opened at $135.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.56 and a 52 week high of $214.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.23.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.89. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries (Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.