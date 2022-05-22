Morgan Stanley Lowers AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $107.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $108.39 on Friday. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $88.32 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.53. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 22.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $155,522.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,744,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,204,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 10,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 447,999 shares of company stock worth $49,815,311. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 745.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 678,780 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,345,000 after buying an additional 495,490 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 672,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,553,000 after purchasing an additional 417,243 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 415.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after purchasing an additional 315,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 304,243 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

