Morgan Stanley Lowers Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $38.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KSS. StockNews.com began coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. OTR Global downgraded Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $85.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

KSS stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.21. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $38.61 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $756,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $11,078,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,336,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $11,397,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

