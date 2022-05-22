M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 171.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,210,000 after purchasing an additional 648,872 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in M&T Bank by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 815,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,463,000 after acquiring an additional 589,828 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,215,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,984,000 after buying an additional 187,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 968.0% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 143,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,137,000 after acquiring an additional 130,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $162.73 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.28.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

