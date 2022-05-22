Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

NASDAQ MBIO opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $70.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.77. Mustang Bio has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $4.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31.

Mustang Bio ( NASDAQ:MBIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,754,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after buying an additional 736,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 105.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,449,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,256,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 136,847 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,318,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 758,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

