MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Shares of NYSE:MVO opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. MV Oil Trust has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $15.14.
MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter.
About MV Oil Trust (Get Rating)
MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MV Oil Trust (MVO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.