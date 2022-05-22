MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:MVO opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. MV Oil Trust has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $15.14.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MV Oil Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,767,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,267 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 76,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

