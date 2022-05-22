Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.37 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOVGet Rating) will announce $104.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.63 million. Myovant Sciences posted sales of $41.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 154.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year sales of $418.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $394.60 million to $441.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $665.82 million, with estimates ranging from $471.30 million to $860.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,436 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $33,568.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $26,485.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,992 shares of company stock worth $192,079 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 563.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 126.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYOV opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.79.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

