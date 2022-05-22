National Bank Financial Lowers Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Price Target to C$25.00

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HERXF opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. Héroux-Devtek has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

