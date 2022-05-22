National Grid (LON:NG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

National Grid (LON:NG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,220 ($15.04) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get National Grid alerts:

LON NG opened at GBX 1,210.50 ($14.92) on Friday.

In related news, insider Tony Wood acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,229 ($15.15) per share, with a total value of £24,580 ($30,300.79).

About National Grid (Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.