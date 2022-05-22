Needham & Company LLC Lowers Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $130.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.62.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $106.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. Applied Materials has a one year low of $101.33 and a one year high of $167.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.25.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Applied Materials by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in Applied Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 70,910 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.