New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) PT Lowered to $12.50

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Hovde Group to $12.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $68.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.25 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 68.37% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Klinsky acquired 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $181,402.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,162,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,183,042.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Hartswell acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $128,308.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,100 shares of company stock valued at $473,208 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMFC. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

