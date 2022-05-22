Noble Financial Initiates Coverage on Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Equities research analysts at Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Noble Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 114.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $6.06 on Friday. Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.64 million, a P/E ratio of 303.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,500 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $53,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $173,675. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $1,151,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,148,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 62.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 104,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 40,203 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 46,662 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

