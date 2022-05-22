Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.58 and last traded at $21.60. 46,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,593,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JWN. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,891 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 5,037.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,392,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

