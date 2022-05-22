Northcape Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 52,982 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,408,000. Apple makes up approximately 3.2% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 33,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $2,233,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,295.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 43,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 40,588 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $137.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.13 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.10.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.