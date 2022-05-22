Northern Trust Corp Buys 61,482 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 123.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,482 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Confluent were worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 314.4% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422,939 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 81.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,309,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,121,000 after acquiring an additional 586,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 82.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,871,000 after acquiring an additional 538,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 7.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 822,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,079,000 after buying an additional 55,377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 393,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,469,000 after buying an additional 13,340 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $384,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $87,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 873,083 shares of company stock worth $31,209,438 and sold 507,480 shares worth $19,808,231. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Confluent Profile (Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.