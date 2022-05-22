Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,538 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,696 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.04% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $8,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,996,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,608,000 after buying an additional 512,280 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,367,000 after buying an additional 192,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

NFBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein bought 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $55,814.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFBK opened at $12.62 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 8.97%. On average, analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

