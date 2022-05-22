Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.7% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 9.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 121,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 9.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $89.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day moving average of $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

