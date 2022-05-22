NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 17,750 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 40,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in NuVasive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 26,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NUVA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $53.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $71.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.44.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

