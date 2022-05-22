O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280,745 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of O-I Glass worth $12,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in O-I Glass by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 138,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 84,965 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 110,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 58,624 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 127.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI opened at $14.12 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

