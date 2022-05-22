Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) PT Lowered to $7.00

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Hovde Group to $7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

OCSL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of OCSL opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 53.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mathew Pendo bought 18,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $129,769.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $731,352.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,981 shares of company stock worth $184,262. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending (Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.