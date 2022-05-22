Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) PT Lowered to $7.00

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Hovde Group to $7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.
OCSL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.
Shares of OCSL opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $7.81.
In other news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mathew Pendo bought 18,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $129,769.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $731,352.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,981 shares of company stock worth $184,262. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
