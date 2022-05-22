Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as 5.17 and last traded at 5.14. Approximately 2,373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 742,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.93.

OPAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Offerpad Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 9.69.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is 5.06 and its 200-day moving average is 5.49.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.13. The firm had revenue of 1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.14 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 25,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 3.98 per share, for a total transaction of 99,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Ohara acquired 10,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LL Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $641,600,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter worth about $8,720,000. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 923,143 shares during the period. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter worth about $6,664,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $3,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

