Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $87.24 and last traded at $86.65. Approximately 25,384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,944,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.03.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.04.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. The company had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $307,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Okta by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

