Oppenheimer Lowers Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $600.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.48.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $478.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $350.96 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $569.01 and a 200-day moving average of $540.83.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $522,352,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $410,696,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $176,464,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

