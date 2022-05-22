OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Atb Cap Markets raised OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in OrganiGram by 61.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 325,737 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in OrganiGram by 10.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 55,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 640,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGI opened at $1.21 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $379.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.