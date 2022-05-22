OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.36.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Atb Cap Markets raised OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in OrganiGram by 61.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 325,737 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in OrganiGram by 10.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 55,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 640,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.
OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OrganiGram Company Profile (Get Rating)
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
