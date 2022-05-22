Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Hovde Group lowered their price target on the stock to $14.00. The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 43966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $34,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $281.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.01 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 48.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is presently 96.12%.

About Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.