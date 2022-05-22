Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Oxford Industries worth $12,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $2,679,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $82.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $114.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.12.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

