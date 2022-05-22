Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 671 ($8.27) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 108.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.93) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 790 ($9.74) to GBX 710 ($8.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.63) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of LON:ONT opened at GBX 322.50 ($3.98) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 351.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion and a PE ratio of -14.08. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 212 ($2.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 736 ($9.07). The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider Wendy Becker bought 9,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.80) per share, for a total transaction of £35,041.12 ($43,196.65). Also, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah bought 14,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.39) per share, for a total transaction of £50,285 ($61,988.41). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,227 shares of company stock worth $8,562,514.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

