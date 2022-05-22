Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.14

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.14 and last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 3554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

Several research firms recently commented on PPBI. Stephens lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 42.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $78,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,907,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,621,000 after purchasing an additional 174,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,609,000 after purchasing an additional 366,905 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,100,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,292,000 after purchasing an additional 60,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,733,000 after purchasing an additional 452,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,794,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,789,000 after purchasing an additional 296,913 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

