PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.16

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.16 and last traded at $29.17, with a volume of 12556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.68.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $329.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In other news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

