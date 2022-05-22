Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Cowen in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $620.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.48.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $478.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $569.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $350.96 and a 52-week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 54.57% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $5,681,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,032 shares of company stock worth $40,587,677 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.