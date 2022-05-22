Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Up 4.2%

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.10 and last traded at $24.05. 667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 444,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYCR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a PE ratio of -30.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 31.65%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 25.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

