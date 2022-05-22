Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,854 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.44% of Penn National Gaming worth $39,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 7.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PENN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Macquarie upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.68.

PENN opened at $31.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 2.35. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $86.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

