Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Trading Down 9%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.26. Approximately 37,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,062,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

Several research firms have weighed in on WOOF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 915,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after acquiring an additional 137,875 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 273.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 529,187 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,567.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 574,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after buying an additional 133,130 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth $753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

