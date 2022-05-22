PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 319,685 shares.The stock last traded at $53.58 and had previously closed at $53.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 90,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 657,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

