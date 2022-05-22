Piper Sandler Lowers Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $132.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $153.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.99% from the company’s previous close.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.62.

AMAT opened at $106.46 on Friday. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $101.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.87 and a 200-day moving average of $136.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

