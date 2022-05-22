Piper Sandler Lowers Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $325.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.92.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $190.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.46. Signature Bank has a one year low of $179.05 and a one year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.