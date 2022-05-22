Piper Sandler Trims Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Target Price to $20.00

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expro Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

XPRO stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Expro Group has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $295.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.70 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expro Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

