Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $67.25

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $67.25 and last traded at $67.63, with a volume of 13970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.82.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.
The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.24.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 194,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 44.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares during the period. Loews Corp bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
About Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
