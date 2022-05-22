Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $67.25

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $67.25 and last traded at $67.63, with a volume of 13970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.24.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.44 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 194,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 44.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares during the period. Loews Corp bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

