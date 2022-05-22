Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $171,112.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $224,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,684. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI opened at $83.21 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.02.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on POWI. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

