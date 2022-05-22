PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stake Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,399 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of PriceSmart worth $12,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSMT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PriceSmart by 137.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in PriceSmart by 126.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 8.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in PriceSmart by 40.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in PriceSmart by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $76.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.76. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.77 and a fifty-two week high of $95.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.48.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 2.72%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $203,504.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $727,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,309,879. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

