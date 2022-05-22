Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 403,849 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 816,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,849 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of KAR Auction Services worth $12,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KAR. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 70,552 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 335,873 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $571,000.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

NYSE:KAR opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.75, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Mark Howell purchased 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James P. Hallett purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 626,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,233,767.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 166,258 shares of company stock worth $2,189,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.