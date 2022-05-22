Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,807 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of St. Joe worth $11,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,937,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,857,000 after purchasing an additional 92,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in St. Joe by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in St. Joe by 30.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,098,000 after acquiring an additional 84,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in St. Joe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in St. Joe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 307,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 70,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $4,048,282.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.71 per share, with a total value of $50,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,275.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,600 shares of company stock worth $17,904,187. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

JOE opened at $47.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.10. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $62.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.86.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 13.83%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

